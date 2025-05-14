UAE national security adviser meets google CEO to discuss tech collaboration

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, recently held a meeting with Ruth Porat, the CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss future cooperation in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence (AI). This marks a significant step as the UAE aims to enhance its position in the global digital economy.

During the meeting, Sheikh Tahnoon briefed Porat about the UAE’s digital transformation plans, particularly focusing on the nation’s commitment to becoming a leader in AI and technology. One of the key highlights discussed was the UAE’s goal to transition the Abu Dhabi government completely to AI-based systems by 2027. This ambitious project aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to be at the forefront of technological innovation globally.

In a post shared on his X account, Sheikh Tahnoon emphasized that these discussions were part of the UAE’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance governance and public services. He also spoke about the shared opportunities between the UAE and global tech leaders like Google to push forward advancements in AI and computational infrastructure.

Ruth Porat expressed her admiration for the UAE’s proactive stance in adopting emerging technologies and the country’s focus on sustainable development. She praised the UAE’s leadership for using modern technology to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life. She also acknowledged the critical role AI will play in these areas.

This meeting occurred amidst growing collaboration between the UAE and the United States, particularly concerning advancements in AI and the new policies surrounding chip exports. Both countries are working closely to strengthen their ties in technology, ensuring that this partnership will help drive future innovations and global development in various industries.