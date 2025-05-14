Rupali ganguly calls for boycott of Turkey over support for Pakistan

Indian actress Rupali Ganguly has escalated her stance against Pakistan by calling on Indians to boycott Turkey. The actress, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made this call following reports of Turkey’s support for Pakistan during recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a tweet on X, Rupali appealed to Indian celebrities, travel enthusiasts, and the general public to cancel their planned visits to Turkey. She criticized Turkey for reportedly providing drones and other support to Pakistan, especially during moments of conflict with India.

Previously, Rupali had also criticized Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for his statements about India’s military actions, labeling his comments as “shameful” and suggesting it was inappropriate for him to continue working in India.

Her call for a boycott of Turkey gained traction after reports in Indian media claimed that Turkey had supplied Pakistan with 350 drones and supported the country during its conflict with India. These reports intensified anti-Turkey sentiment, as Turkey and Azerbaijan, both allies of Pakistan, have become increasingly unpopular in India.

Indian tourists frequently visit Turkey and Azerbaijan, and both countries have become favorites for Indian travelers. Rupali’s comments are likely to impact this tourism flow, as her call for a boycott is now being widely discussed across social media platforms.