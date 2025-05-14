Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf: A perfect pair? Fans say ‘get married’ after new photoshoot

The recent photoshoot of popular actress Maya Ali and actor Bilal Ashraf has created a buzz on social media, with fans calling for the two to get married. The new images, showcasing the duo in stylish outfits, quickly went viral, leading to speculations about their relationship.

Maya Ali had previously been the subject of wedding rumors following her bridal photoshoots, which were widely shared on social media. Similarly, her on-screen wedding scenes in dramas further fueled the gossip about her tying the knot. However, this time, it was the photoshoot with Bilal Ashraf that reignited such discussions.

As the photoshoot gained attention, many social media users commented, suggesting that Maya and Bilal should get married in real life. While some fans praised their chemistry and called them a perfect couple, others questioned whether the two were already married. A few expressed concern over their closeness in the pictures, criticizing Maya Ali and questioning her professional choices, even making harsh remarks.

Despite the mixed reactions, the majority of fans celebrated the duo’s romantic vibe in the photoshoot. They continued to encourage Maya and Bilal to take their on-screen chemistry to the next level and tie the knot in real life. Some users even addressed the couple directly, urging them to make the wedding a reality.

The photoshoot not only sparked a conversation among fans but also caught the attention of celebrities from the entertainment industry. Many showbiz personalities commented positively on their pairing, complimenting the duo’s chemistry and wishing for them to become a real-life couple.