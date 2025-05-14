Artists have no borders, we are ambassadors of peace: Sana Nawaz

Pakistani actress and model Sana Nawaz recently shared her thoughts on the role of artists amidst political tensions between Pakistan and India. Speaking to journalists in London, she firmly stated that artists are above borders and are not meant to engage in wars or conflicts. According to her, their role is to promote peace and unity, transcending national boundaries.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Sana emphasized that artists serve as peace ambassadors. She explained that their work should focus on bringing people together, not creating divisions. “Artists belong to everyone,” she said, “they are not confined to one land or one country.” She highlighted that during times of crisis, artists have the responsibility to spread messages of love and harmony, rather than fueling conflicts.

Sana also discussed the challenges faced by artists who choose to voice their opinions on national matters. She expressed that whether they speak up or remain silent, they face criticism. “If we say something, we’re targeted. If we stay quiet, we’re still blamed,” she remarked, acknowledging the difficult position artists often find themselves in during politically sensitive times.

Despite these challenges, Sana made it clear that while artists are free from the constraints of borders, they still have a responsibility to stand with their country in times of need. “It’s our duty to support our country when it matters most,” she emphasized. Her comments reflected the balance artists must strike between their artistic freedom and their patriotic duties.

Sana described the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India as a particularly challenging period for both nations. However, she reminded her followers that artists have the unique power to be voices of peace and love. “We live in people’s hearts,” she said, “not behind borders.” Her powerful message resonated with many, inspiring a renewed sense of unity among her fans.