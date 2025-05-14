Blast near Balochistan MPA’s convoy in Quetta kills one, injures 10

A powerful explosion struck near the convoy of Balochistan Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Madad Jatak in Quetta on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring ten others. According to police, the blast occurred on Sariab Road as the convoy was heading towards a victory celebration. Fortunately, MPA Jatak escaped unharmed, but several others sustained injuries in the explosion.

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital. After receiving initial treatment, the victims were moved to the Trauma Centre for further care. Hospital officials confirmed that the condition of some injured individuals is critical.

Police said the explosion happened while Ali Madad Jatak was on his way to attend a victory celebration at the Hockey Ground, organised to mark Pakistan’s recent win over India. The event had drawn a large number of participants and supporters.

Following the incident, security around the Hockey Ground was immediately tightened. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the nature of the blast and identify those responsible.

This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in Balochistan, especially during public and political events. Authorities are now reviewing security arrangements for future gatherings to prevent similar attacks.