Cybertruck crisis? Tesla struggles to sell $800M worth of unsold inventory

Tesla is reportedly facing a major setback as it sits on over $800 million worth of unsold Cybertrucks, with more than 10,000 units gathering dust at dealerships across the U.S. Once hyped by Elon Musk as the future of electric vehicles, the Cybertruck is now struggling to meet even basic sales expectations. Tesla sold fewer than 6,500 units in the first quarter of 2025, far below the 250,000 units Musk once claimed the company could sell annually.

Critics say the truck’s brutalist design, inconsistent build quality, and Musk’s polarising public image have pushed the vehicle away from mainstream buyers. Many now view the Cybertruck as more of a symbol in political debates than a practical electric vehicle.

Even a new rear-wheel-drive model priced at $69,990, launched in April, failed to attract significant interest. As a result, Tesla has quietly redirected workers from Cybertruck production back to the Model Y line, which continues to perform well.

Although Tesla has not officially revised its sales targets, analysts believe the Cybertruck may become the company’s first major flop in years. What was once marketed as a futuristic game-changer is now being described as an expensive misstep.

For now, instead of revolutionising the roads, the Cybertruck is filling up parking lots—a reminder that not every bold idea pays off, even in the hands of an industry disruptor like Elon Musk.