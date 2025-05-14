Over 5,400 Pakistani beggars deported from foreign countries since 2024: interior ministry

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has revealed that since the start of 2024, 5,402 Pakistani beggars have been deported from various countries, mostly from the Middle East. In a written report submitted to the National Assembly, the ministry stated that Saudi Arabia topped the list, deporting 5,033 Pakistani nationals involved in begging activities. The report highlights the growing need for stronger monitoring of Pakistanis living abroad.

According to official data, 4,850 beggars were deported in 2024 alone. These included 4,498 from Saudi Arabia, 242 from Iraq, 55 from Malaysia, and 49 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The trend has continued into 2025.

So far in 2025, another 552 individuals have been deported. Among them, 535 came from Saudi Arabia, 9 from the UAE, and 5 from Iraq, according to the interior ministry’s report presented during a recent session of the National Assembly.

The list also mentioned deportations from Qatar and Oman, but exact figures from those countries were not disclosed in the report. However, their inclusion signals a broader regional concern regarding Pakistani nationals engaged in illegal activities abroad.

It is worth noting that Saudi authorities raised concerns about this issue with Pakistan last year. As a result, an agreement was reached between the two countries to address the matter. The data underscores the urgent need for Pakistan to improve welfare support and overseas monitoring mechanisms for its citizens.