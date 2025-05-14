Sana nawaz faces backlash over “artists have no borders” statement

Pakistani actress Sana Nawaz is facing criticism for her recent statement, where she said, “Artists have no borders, they are ambassadors of love.” Her remarks have sparked strong reactions, particularly from fellow celebrities like Mishi Khan and Hina Altaf.

Sana’s comments suggested that artists are not bound by borders, and their role is not to engage in wars. While emphasizing that artists should stand for their country when it comes to matters of national importance, she also stated that their job is to spread love and peace, beyond the confines of borders.

However, her statement did not sit well with some of her peers. Actress Mishi Khan, in a video, questioned Sana’s intentions and asked what she was trying to prove with her statement. She sarcastically suggested that Sana, being in London, should try showing her British authorities her passport while claiming “artists have no borders” to see how they would respond.

Hina Altaf also criticized Sana’s statement in a comment, emphasizing that actors are citizens of their countries like anyone else. She stated that while actors are not expected to fight on the borders like soldiers, they can still speak up for their country’s defense and express their patriotism.

Social media users also joined the debate, with many pointing out that Sana’s remarks might be an attempt to align herself with Indian celebrities, as some speculated she might be planning to work in India. The controversy continues to brew as fans and critics voice their opinions on the matter.