PIA turns profitable after two decades, eyes UK routes and turkish deal

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has achieved a rare milestone — turning a profit after over two decades. Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Zeb Jaffar announced this during the National Assembly’s Question Hour on Wednesday. She said the airline has been operating profitably since March 2024, and efforts are being made to sustain this turnaround.

Jaffar noted that PIA has resumed its flights to Europe, including Paris, after renewed cooperation with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). She credited this progress to improved compliance and diplomatic engagement. Talks with the UK Civil Aviation Authority are also under way to restart flights to Britain — a critical route for Pakistan’s overseas workers and students.

The airline’s revival follows years of damage to its global image, especially after former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s controversial remarks in 2020. His statement about pilot license issues led to international flight bans. Jaffar emphasized that such irresponsible comments harmed the country’s aviation reputation and caused economic setbacks.

Now, PIA is moving toward expanding its network through strategic alliances. One key step is negotiating a partnership with Turkish Airlines. This move is aimed at boosting PIA’s global connectivity and making air travel more convenient for passengers traveling beyond direct routes. Additionally, the airline has introduced direct flights from Lahore to Baku, supporting tourism and regional business ties.

Last month, PIA reported its first audited annual profit since 2003, recording earnings per share of Rs5.01. This signals improved financial discipline and better management. The government is also continuing with its plans to privatize the airline. However, for now, the focus remains on restoring its international credibility and tapping into profitable routes across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.