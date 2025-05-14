David Warner confirms return for PSL 10 remainder as Karachi Kings eye title push

KARACHI – In a major boost for Karachi Kings, Australian star David Warner has confirmed his return for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, set to resume on May 17. According to Australian media, Warner expressed confidence in the safety arrangements and reaffirmed his commitment to the league. He is expected to rejoin his team in Pakistan ahead of their next fixture. Fellow Australian Ben McDermott is also reportedly planning to return and participate in the remaining games.

The PSL was temporarily suspended following rising tensions between India and Pakistan, and a security scare near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. These incidents had prompted several foreign players to exit the country, raising concerns over the league’s completion.

Initially, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) considered relocating the tournament to the UAE. However, after a ceasefire agreement and fresh security directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PCB confirmed the league would continue on home soil. Chairman Mohsin Naqvi unveiled the revised schedule on Tuesday via social media.

Although Warner has struggled with consistency this season, scoring 164 runs in eight matches at an average of 20.50, he maintains a solid strike rate of 150.45. His presence is still seen as vital to Karachi Kings’ title ambitions.

Currently, Karachi Kings sit second on the points table with 10 points from eight games. With Warner and McDermott back in action, the franchise hopes to make a strong push for the PSL 10 title, which will conclude with the final on May 25 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.