Indus waters treaty can’t be unilaterally paused, says world bank

The World Bank has stated that there is no provision to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. President Ajay Banga emphasized that while the treaty can be amended or terminated by mutual consent, it cannot be suspended by one party alone. He clarified that India has not suspended the treaty but has only put it “on hold.”

In an interview with CNBC, Banga explained that the World Bank’s role is primarily as a facilitator. The bank does not have the authority to make decisions or intervene in disputes between India and Pakistan. Its function is to assist in resolving differences by appointing neutral experts or arbitration panels when requested by both parties.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, allocates the waters of six rivers between India and Pakistan. It has been a cornerstone of bilateral relations, despite periods of tension. The World Bank’s involvement is procedural, ensuring that any disagreements are addressed through agreed-upon mechanisms.

Banga also addressed recent media speculations regarding the World Bank’s potential role in addressing India’s suspension of the treaty. He dismissed these as unfounded, reiterating that the bank’s involvement is limited to facilitating dialogue and not to enforce or mediate decisions.

The World Bank’s statement underscores the importance of adhering to the treaty’s established processes. It calls on both India and Pakistan to engage constructively to resolve any issues, maintaining the treaty’s integrity and the cooperative spirit it embodies.