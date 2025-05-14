Top New Zealand players likely to iss Remainder of PSL 10

RAWALPINDI – As PSL 10 prepares to resume on May 17, the absence of several key New Zealand players could impact multiple teams, including Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. Reports suggest that Kiwi stars Finn Allen, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, and Daryl Mitchell are unlikely to participate in the remaining matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to secure No Objection Certificates (NOCs), but an official confirmation is still pending. These players had featured prominently earlier in the season, and their potential absence is expected to affect team balance and fan excitement.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi’s batter Mitchell Owen is also set to skip the rest of PSL 10. The 23-year-old has opted to stay with Punjab Kings for the ongoing IPL 2025, following a schedule conflict due to earlier political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Originally signed as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, Owen was expected to join the IPL after fulfilling his PSL duties. However, the delay in both leagues caused overlap, and Owen has now chosen to continue with his IPL team, possibly through the playoffs.

The PCB has already announced the revised PSL 10 schedule. Rawalpindi will host the initial matches, including a double-header on May 18, followed by the final Rawalpindi game on May 19 featuring Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings.

Afterward, the action will shift to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for the Qualifier on May 21, Eliminators on May 22 and 23, and the much-anticipated Final on May 25. Despite the absence of key players, the tournament promises exciting cricket and dramatic finishes.