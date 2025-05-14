Surge in Lung Disease Cases Linked to Pigeon Exposure Alarms Karachi Health Experts

KARACHI – Health professionals in Karachi are raising the alarm over a sharp rise in cases of a respiratory illness caused by exposure to pigeons, with hospitals now reporting 15 to 20 new patients each week.

The condition, medically known as Bird Fancier’s Lung (BFL), is a form of hypersensitivity pneumonitis. It occurs when individuals inhale microscopic particles from bird feathers and droppings, which can cause the lungs to become inflamed.

According to pulmonologist Dr. Muhammad Irfan, long-term exposure to these airborne contaminants can lead to severe and chronic respiratory problems. “The symptoms may begin mildly but can escalate over time, especially if the exposure continues unchecked,” he said.

The trend is particularly noticeable among women, and health officials suspect it may be linked to their roles in household settings where pigeons often nest undisturbed or where feeding practices are common.

“Pigeons are frequently fed in public areas and on rooftops, but this habit can unintentionally put people at risk, especially in densely populated urban zones,” added

Experts also warned that the presence of hidden pigeon nests near air-conditioning units, windows, or ledges can go unnoticed, allowing allergens to circulate indoors and pose further risks to residents.

Health authorities are advising the public to limit contact with pigeons, avoid feeding them, and regularly inspect homes and buildings for nests. Preventive measures such as wearing masks when cleaning areas frequented by birds and improving ventilation in homes can also help reduce exposure.