PSL 10 tickets go on sale as league resumes on may 17

LAHORE – Cricket fans, get ready! The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that tickets for the remainder of PSL 10 will go on sale starting Wednesday, May 14. The league is set to resume on May 17 with an exciting clash between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the PCB, tickets for the final eight matches of the season can be purchased online and through selected outlets of a private courier company. Although ticket prices have not been re-announced, they are expected to remain the same as earlier in the season.

Rawalpindi will host four matches, including a double-header on May 18. In the afternoon game, Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans, followed by Peshawar Zalmi taking on Lahore Qalandars in the evening. The last match in Rawalpindi will see defending champions Islamabad United clash with Karachi Kings on May 19.

After that, the action moves to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which will host all three playoff matches — the Qualifier on May 21, Eliminator 1 on May 22, and Eliminator 2 on May 23. The grand final is scheduled for May 25.

All evening matches are set to begin at 7:30 PM (PST), while the only afternoon fixture on May 18 will start at 3:30 PM (PST). Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early, as high demand is expected for the league’s thrilling conclusion.

With top teams battling it out and stars like Alex Hales back in action, the PSL 10 finish promises explosive cricket and unforgettable moments.