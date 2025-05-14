Alex Hales returns to Islamabad United, calls team ‘close to my Heart’ Ahead of PSL Resumption

RAWALPINDI – English batter Alex Hales has rejoined Islamabad United for the resumed stages of HBL PSL 10, sharing a heartfelt message as the league prepares to return on May 17. Hales, a fan-favorite in the franchise, expressed deep affection for the team and its supporters.

The Pakistan Super League was suspended earlier this year due to rising regional tensions, including airspace closures and security concerns. However, after weeks of uncertainty, the tournament is set to resume with United facing Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi in a key clash.

In a statement, Hales said, “Islamabad United has always been very close to my heart. They were the first PSL team I played for in Pakistan, and the support from the fans has been incredible.”

Hales also revealed that he had to rearrange several personal and professional commitments to make his return possible. Still, his excitement to rejoin the squad and play in front of Pakistani fans remains unchanged. “I’ve reshuffled some plans, but I’m absolutely thrilled to be back in Pakistan playing in red,” he added.

With Islamabad United still in the running for the title under the leadership of Shadab Khan, Hales’ return is expected to strengthen their top order. The experienced opener is hopeful of making a strong impact in the remaining matches.

“Hopefully, I can contribute and help the team push for another title,” Hales stated, signaling not only his commitment to the game but also his desire to bring joy back to PSL fans after a difficult pause in the season.