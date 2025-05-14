PSX struggles for direction amid IMF budget talks

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a volatile trading session on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing marginally lower at 118,536.52 points—a decrease of 39.36 points or 0.03%. Earlier in the day, the index surged past the 119,000 mark, reaching an intraday high of 119,460.54 points, before profit-taking in key sectors led to a decline. The session saw a wide trading range of 1,311.90 points, with a total of 273.52 million shares traded on the KSE-100 and 609.06 million shares across 451 listed companies.

The initial gains were driven by optimism surrounding the commencement of talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the upcoming fiscal year 2026 budget. Investors anticipated discussions on tax reforms, energy sector restructuring, and state-owned enterprise overhauls. Additionally, the positive sentiment was bolstered by Tuesday’s strong close, when the KSE-100 had gained nearly 1,300 points following the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

However, the latter part of the session saw selling pressure, particularly in the oil and gas exploration sector, which contributed to a 170.57-point decline in the index. Other sectors that experienced downward pressure included commercial banks (-90.08 points), oil marketing companies (-66.90 points), cement (-56.78 points), and power generation and distribution (-41.47 points).

Notably, Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC) was the biggest contributor to the downside, erasing 129.21 index points. On the positive side, companies such as Engro Corporation (ENGROH), Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), United Bank Limited (UBL), MCB Bank Limited (MEBL), and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) helped cushion the fall.

The market’s performance reflects investor caution amid ongoing IMF review talks and concerns over corporate earnings. The outcome of these discussions is expected to influence market sentiment in the coming days.