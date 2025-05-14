Two more Pakistani soldiers martyred after Indian strikes, toll rises to 13

ISLAMABAD – Two more Pakistani soldiers, previously injured during recent Indian attacks, have embraced martyrdom, raising the total number of Pakistan Army martyrs to 13. As per the ISPR, a total of 78 personnel have been wounded in the unprovoked Indian aggression.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the soldiers were wounded during India’s cowardly missile attacks on May 6 and 7, which targeted civilians including women, children, and the elderly. The two soldiers, who later succumbed to their injuries in hospital, were identified as Havaldar Muhammad Naveed from the Pakistan Army and Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz from the Pakistan Air Force.

ISPR praised their bravery and unshakable commitment to the nation, calling their sacrifice a lasting symbol of loyalty and patriotism. The armed forces, along with the entire nation, paid rich tribute to the martyrs and extended heartfelt condolences to their grieving families. Prayers were also offered for the swift recovery of the wounded.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack. India responded with severe diplomatic actions, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, limiting Pakistani diplomatic staff, and cancelling visas for Pakistani citizens, including patients seeking medical treatment.

In response, Pakistan declared India’s move a declaration of war, revoked visas for all Indian citizens except Sikh pilgrims, and suspended all trade and flight routes for Indian aircraft. The situation worsened after Indian missile strikes on six Pakistani locations on February 6–7 killed 26 civilians and injured 46.

Following these strikes, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyān Mursūs (Iron Wall) and destroyed multiple Indian targets, including three Rafale jets, key airbases, BrahMos missile storage, and S-400 defense systems. According to security sources, only the airbases used to target Pakistani civilians and mosques were hit, sending a clear and calculated message of deterrence.