PM Shehbaz visits frontlines of ‘operation banyan mursous’ in Sialkot

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the frontline military positions at Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot, part of the active zone of Operation Banyan Mursous — Pakistan’s major military response following heightened tensions with India. The visit came as a morale-boosting gesture for the troops engaged in what the government has termed a “battle for truth” in defense of national sovereignty.

During the visit, the Prime Minister met with army officers and soldiers deployed on the frontlines, praising their bravery, commitment, and professionalism during the operation. He was accompanied by top civil and military leadership, including Deputy PM & Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief Gen. Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar, and the Corps Commander Sialkot.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering support for its armed forces and commended the precision and restraint shown during retaliatory strikes. Pakistan Television (PTV) will broadcast his “historic” interaction with troops later this evening.

The visit follows a chain of dramatic events that began after the Pahalgam incident on April 22, which led to severe diplomatic fallout between India and Pakistan. India revoked key elements of the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and canceled visas, including for children receiving medical treatment. In response, Pakistan declared the move as “an act of war,” imposed reciprocal restrictions, and severed trade and airspace access with India.

Tensions escalated further when, on February 6–7, India launched missile attacks on Pakistani cities including Kotli, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad, killing 26 civilians. Pakistan’s military retaliated by shooting down five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and launched Operation Banyan Mursous in the early hours of February 10.

As part of the operation, Pakistan struck Indian air bases at Udhampur, Pathankot, and Adampur, targeting strategic assets such as the BrahMos missile storage site, S-400 air defense system, and several command centers. Security sources confirmed that the strikes were directed at Indian positions used in prior attacks on Pakistani civilians and mosques.

Missiles like Fatah-1 were reportedly used during the dawn offensive, which also resulted in the destruction of terrorist training facilities linked to Indian military intelligence in Rajouri and Nowshera.

PM Shehbaz is expected to continue his frontline engagements with upcoming visits to Pakistan Air Force and Navy bases, to meet with officers and personnel who played key roles in the country’s coordinated defensive strategy.