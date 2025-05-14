Trump urges Iran to end terror ties, expresses Willingness for new deal at Gulf summit

RIYADH – Former U.S. President Donald Trump has once again expressed his desire to strike a deal with Iran but made it clear that any agreement depends on Iran ending its support for terrorism. Speaking at the Gulf Summit in Riyadh, Trump stressed the importance of a peaceful and prosperous Middle East and praised Gulf nations for their growing unity and progress.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump highlighted that the Middle East holds “incredible opportunities” if the world can stop a small group of dangerous actors. He emphasized the importance of stability in the region and called for an end to Iran’s proxy wars and nuclear ambitions in a “permanent and verifiable” manner.

Trump criticized former President Joe Biden, claiming that his administration empowered Iran and abandoned key Gulf allies. He assured regional leaders that those days are over, stating, “Everyone at this table knows where my loyalties lie,” and vowed to stand firm against aggression that threatens regional peace.

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Trump expressed hope for a secure and dignified future for the Palestinian people. However, he criticized Gaza’s leadership, accusing them of attacking innocent civilians and hindering regional development and peace efforts.

He praised the constructive role of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders in seeking peace, especially highlighting their assistance in the release of American-Israeli hostage Eden Alexander. Trump said all hostages, regardless of nationality, must be freed and expressed hope that this would happen soon.

Trump also touched on U.S. policy towards Syria and Lebanon, hinting at the possibility of normalized relations with Syria and a peaceful future for Lebanon. He thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for hosting him in Riyadh and said he looked forward to meeting again soon.