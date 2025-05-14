Pakistan, Japan sign $3.5 million deal to install smart water meters in Faisalabad

In a significant step toward urban sustainability, Pakistan and Japan have signed a ¥510 million (approximately $3.5 million) agreement for the installation of smart water meters in Faisalabad. The funding comes under Japan’s Economic and Social Development Program, aimed at supporting infrastructure and public service improvements in partner countries.

The project will see around 8,000 smart meters installed across residential and commercial areas of Faisalabad. These meters are expected to significantly improve water management by reducing wastage, enabling real-time usage tracking, and enhancing billing transparency. The initiative also supports better demand management and the long-term conservation of water resources, which are under increasing stress in urban centers.

A key goal of the project is to help make WASA Faisalabad financially sustainable by curbing water loss and improving revenue collection. Officials also highlighted that the system would reduce manual metering errors and allow citizens to monitor their consumption through digital tools.

The agreement was formally signed by Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi of Japan. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Niaz thanked the Japanese government for its consistent support and promised full administrative facilitation to ensure the success of the project.

Ambassador Shuichi reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan, stating that this project symbolizes the growing friendship between the two nations and Japan’s interest in supporting Pakistan’s urban development and environmental goals.

The project is expected to serve as a model for future smart utility initiatives in other Pakistani cities.