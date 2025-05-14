Court rejects review petition on PTI founder’s call with children and medical check-up

In a significant legal development, the Special Court in Islamabad has rejected a review petition filed by the Superintendent of Adiala Jail. The petition aimed to challenge the court’s earlier ruling that allowed PTI founder Imran Khan to speak to his children while in detention. The court also upheld the order for his medical check-up by his personal doctor.

During the hearing, Special Judge Central, Shahrukh Arjumand, listened to arguments regarding Imran Khan’s right to communicate with his children and receive appropriate medical care. The relevant officials from Adiala Jail appeared in court to present their case, but the judge ultimately ruled in favor of the initial decision.

The court’s ruling means that the Superintendent’s request to reconsider the decision was dismissed. This decision confirms that Imran Khan should be allowed to continue his phone calls with his children, which have been a source of concern for his family. Furthermore, the judge reiterated the earlier order for Khan to receive a check-up from his personal physician, ensuring his health is not neglected during his imprisonment.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand also emphasized the importance of implementing previous orders from January 10, January 28, and February 3. These orders had granted Khan permission to speak with his children and receive medical care, and the court reaffirmed that these rulings should be fully respected by jail authorities.

This ruling comes as part of the ongoing legal and political battles surrounding Imran Khan’s detention. His supporters have long been advocating for his well-being, both in terms of his physical health and his right to maintain family connections during this challenging period.