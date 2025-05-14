Indian soldier’s death adds weight to Pakistan’s S-400 strike claim

ISLAMABAD – A recent Indian news report has unexpectedly supported Pakistan’s claim of destroying two Indian S-400 air defence systems during the recent military escalation. The report adds a new layer to the growing debate over the effectiveness of India’s advanced missile defence systems.

According to the Indian outlet First Bihar Jharkhand, a soldier named Rambabu Kumar Singh, who was reportedly an S-400 operator, was killed during last week’s cross-border hostilities. Singh, a resident of Bihar’s Siwan district, had been deployed in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir since April 10 and died on Monday afternoon, allegedly due to Pakistani Army fire.

Pakistan has consistently claimed it destroyed two Indian S-400 systems—one at Adampur Air Base and another at Udhampur in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir—during “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.” These attacks reportedly used CM-400AKG hypersonic missiles launched from JF-17 fighter jets.

Interestingly, during a visit to Adampur, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed in front of an S-400 launcher in what Indian media described as a rebuttal to Pakistan’s claim. However, experts argue the photo may have backfired, as it failed to show the critical radar and command modules—components likely to be targeted in a real strike.

Analysts note that Pakistan’s use of the CM-400AKG, equipped with passive radar homing, adds credibility to its claims. This missile system tracks enemy radar signals without emitting its own, allowing for covert and accurate targeting, especially against high-value air defence systems like the S-400.

As both sides continue to present conflicting narratives, the confirmed death of a potential S-400 operator and the absence of key S-400 components in official imagery could further tilt the argument in Pakistan’s favor.