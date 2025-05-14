Heatwave alert issued as temperatures rise in Punjab

A heatwave alert has been issued for Punjab as temperatures are expected to rise significantly in the coming days. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning about the extreme heat, urging authorities to remain vigilant.

The Director-General of PDMA has instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to stay alert and ensure preparedness.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, temperatures are expected to soar from May 15 to May 19, particularly in major cities and the plains of Punjab.

The spokesperson also warned that the temperature could increase by 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal levels, with peak heat expected around May 20.

In response to this heatwave, the PDMA has advised that all relevant departments, including local administrations, take necessary precautions.

Additionally, the heatwave may prompt a ban on outdoor activities for school children, as the department issues guidelines to protect public health.

The spokesperson also mentioned that a western wind system is expected to enter the province on the evening of May 19, which could bring some relief in the form of rain between May 19 and 20. However, despite the potential for rainfall, the overall heatwave is expected to continue for several days.