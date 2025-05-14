China ready to play peace role between Pakistan and India after deadly clashes

BEIJING – Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has expressed China’s readiness to play a constructive role in securing a lasting ceasefire between Pakistan and India. He made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi.

During the meeting, Sun Weidong said China welcomes and fully supports efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and long-term ceasefire between the two South Asian neighbors. He emphasized that peace and stability in the region are in everyone’s interest and that China is willing to assist in reducing tensions.

This statement comes amid heightened tensions following a recent attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir. In retaliation, India launched what Pakistan called “cowardly night-time strikes” on May 6 and 7, targeting civilian areas in Azad Kashmir and parts of Punjab, including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Muridke, and Ahmadpur Sharqia. The attacks destroyed two mosques and resulted in the deaths of 31 Pakistanis, including two children, while injuring 51 others.

Following these airstrikes, Pakistan responded with full force, shooting down three Rafale jets, one MiG-29, one SU-30, and a combat drone that had crossed into Pakistani airspace. This marked a significant escalation in the conflict and showcased Pakistan’s military readiness.

On May 10, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyān Mársūs” (Iron Wall), delivering a strong response to Indian aggression. More than ten strategic targets inside India were successfully hit, including the destruction of India’s S-400 air defense system and several key airfields such as Adampur and Udhampur.

The ongoing conflict, which spanned from April 22 to May 9, has been officially referred to by Pakistan as the “Battle for Truth.” As tensions remain high, China’s call for peace and offer to mediate comes as a timely reminder of the need for diplomacy and regional stability.