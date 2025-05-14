South african players IPL return still unclear ahead of WTC final

The return of South African cricketers from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final remains uncertain. Cricket South Africa (CSA) had initially set a May 26 deadline for players to rejoin the national squad, but that directive appears to be softening amid ongoing discussions between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

CSA’s Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe, clarified on May 14 that the matter is still under negotiation at a higher level. “We want the Test players back on the 26th, but the decision will ultimately be made between the two boards,” he said. This leaves open the possibility that players may stay with their IPL franchises beyond the originally planned date.

The IPL, which was briefly paused due to border tensions, is now set to resume on May 17, with the final scheduled for June 3—eight days later than the original May 25 date. This extension directly clashes with CSA’s plans for preparing the team for the WTC final against Australia at Lord’s, which begins on June 11.

Eight South African players currently in the IPL are part of the WTC final squad: Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, and Tristan Stubbs. These players are spread across seven IPL teams, many of which are in playoff contention. Notably, four of these teams are also owners of CSA’s SA20 franchises, creating added complexity to negotiations.

CSA had announced that the squad would assemble in Arundel, England, by May 31 and play a warm-up match against Zimbabwe from June 3 to 6. However, Nkwe hinted that the timeline might shift, stating, “The squad will resume training for the game on the 3rd. For now, we’re focused on preparations, and discussions are ongoing at higher levels.”

The final decision on whether South African players will leave the IPL early remains pending, balancing national duty with franchise commitments and commercial interests.