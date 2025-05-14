Fuel prices in Pakistan may drop by up to Rs7 per litre from may 16

Consumers in Pakistan could see a welcome drop in fuel prices starting May 16, 2025. Based on current international market trends, petrol prices may decrease by around Rs3.5 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) could see a larger cut of up to Rs7 per litre. This expected relief would apply for the next pricing cycle ending on May 31, and is subject to no changes in the existing tax rates.

According to a report by informed sources, the expected price cut is due to a decline in global fuel prices and a slight drop in the import premium on petrol. Over the past two weeks, petrol prices in the international market have fallen by approximately $1.5 per barrel, while diesel prices have gone down by nearly $3 per barrel. These changes are now expected to reflect in local prices.

As of now, the ex-depot price of petrol in Pakistan is Rs252.63 per litre. Petrol is widely used in motorcycles, rickshaws, cars, and other personal vehicles. A reduction in its price would provide financial relief to a large segment of the population, especially middle- and lower-income groups who are already burdened by high living costs.

The current price of high-speed diesel is Rs256.64 per litre. Diesel is mainly consumed by buses, trucks, and agricultural vehicles. A price cut in diesel will not only reduce transportation and farming expenses but could also indirectly ease the prices of essential goods and services due to lower logistics costs.

While this fuel price relief may be temporary and depends on factors like global oil trends and tax policies, it comes as a much-needed break for the public facing persistent inflation and economic challenges.