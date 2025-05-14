Ahsan directs operationalization of center for brand development

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting on ‘Uraan Pakistan’ priority development projects for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra, Chief Economist Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Joint Chief Economist Raja Mushtaq, members of the Planning Commission, and senior officials from relevant ministries, a news release said.

The session reviewed proposed projects related to Exports, Mass Media, Social Sectors, Food and Agriculture, Environmental Protection, Science and Technology, and Infrastructure.

The minister emphasized that only those projects should be included in the PSDP (Public Sector Development Programme) that aimed to improve institutional performance and contribute effectively to national development.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for rationalization of projects to ensure optimal allocation of funding and highlighted the importance of considering the international strategic relevance of proposed initiatives.

He instructed the immediate operationalization of the National Center for Brand Development and directed that the Allama Iqbal National Academy be completed in collaboration with the CDA.

He further announced that the Academy and the “Iqbal Monument” would be officially launched on the occasion of Allama Iqbal’s 150th birth anniversary.

The minister also called for the inclusion of health sector priorities in development planning, while emphasizing the continuity of existing power sector projects alongside exploration of new initiatives.

He reiterated the importance of prioritizing quality public welfare projects in Balochistan and called for comprehensive reforms in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Highlighting the need for self-reliance, Ahsan Iqbal stated that the youth should be empowered through skill-based projects rather than being solely dependent on financial aid.

He also directed that as a top priority, the development initiatives should be launched under Public-Private Partnership models and expressed strong disapproval of delays in PC-I submissions by ministries, demanding immediate action.

The minister reiterated only those projects aligned with the goals of “Uraan Pakistan” should be prioritized in the PSDP.

He also underscored the urgent need to establish a medical college in Gilgit-Baltistan, along with launching comprehensive projects to promote both education and tourism in the region.