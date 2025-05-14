Pakistan, Russia agree to establish new steel mills in Karachi

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to form a joint working group to facilitate the setting up of a new steel mill in Karachi.

This understanding was reached at a meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan and Russian Representative Denis Nazaroof in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan underscored the potential for a remarkable collaboration between Pakistan and Russia in the steel industry for the benefit of both nations. He also extended an invitation to all Russian businesspeople to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The meeting also marked an important step in further strengthening the ties between the two nations and opening new avenues for joint ventures in key sectors such as steel production.