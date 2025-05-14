Kim Kardashian ‘forgives’ suspected mastermind of $10 million heist

Kim Kardashian has forgiven the suspected mastermind of the Paris robbery of 10 million dollar, which took place in 2016, in an emotional testimony in a Paris court on Tuesday, May 13.

For the unversed, the American media personality and socialite got robbed of her millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery from the central apartment in Paris during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

After stealing her jewellery, the gang of burglars not only tied her up but also put tape on her mouth.

Now during the trial in the Palais de Justice, the judge read out a letter from defendant Aomar Ait Khedache, which was penned after he was taken into custody in 2017.

In the letter, he offered Kim an apology for giving her all the “pain” and acknowledged his participation in the crime of stealing her belongings and causing physical and mental trauma.

However, he denied the claims of being the mastermind of the heist, which were made by the French authorities.

Notably, Kim was not aware of the apology letter until it was read out in court and after coming across the letter, she said with teary eyes, “I do appreciate the letter, for sure, I do appreciate it.”

“I forgive you, but it doesn’t change that – the feelings and the trauma and the way my life is forever changed,” she added. It is pertinent to mention that Kim Kardashian has forgiven one convict out of a gang who robbed her.