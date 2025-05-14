Flight services partially resume after disruptions

Pakistan’s flight operations continue to face disruption following the recent escalation in tensions with India, though some services have resumed on key international routes.

On Tuesday, several cancellations were reported from major cities, including Sialkot, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, and Multan. Lahore and Islamabad.

The same day, domestic and international flight operations also remained disrupted at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA), Lahore.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines has resumed its flight operations to Pakistan, Flight SV-704 departed from Jeddah to Karachi as part of the resumed service.