Seven injured in firing on school van in Battagram

A driver and six children were critically injured when unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a school van in Battagram on Tuesday. District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram Ayaz Khan said the incident appeared to be result of an old enmity. The school van was coming from Peer Pahari area of Battagram. One girl and five boys received bullet wounds. Soon after receiving the report of the incident, local police reached the spot and shifted the injured students to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Battagram. Earlier, in April 2025, five people including two brothers were shot dead and four were injured during a gunfight between two groups on land dispute in Battagram district.