PPP announces Thanksgiving Day on May 15

The Sindh government and the Pakistan People’s Party have announced that “Thanksgiving Day and Victory Day” will be observed on May 15. On this occasion, the courageous resistance, effective strategy, and remarkable success of the Pakistani Armed Forces against the aggression of terrorist India will be fully acknowledged. Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that by declaring “Thanksgiving Day” and “Victory Day” on May 15, Pakistan would clearly convey this message to the entire world that Pakistan is a peace-loving state but fully prepared to defend its borders, sovereignty, and national dignity at any time. He further added that celebrations would be organized throughout Sindh with Quran recitation to salute the martyrs, rallies to tribute the soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and public gatherings.