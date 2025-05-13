Meezan Bank pays tribute to the armed forces

In a heartfelt show of unity and gratitude, Meezan Bank held a special ceremony at its Head Office in Karachi to pay tribute to the courage and dedication of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

More than 3,000 employees, including the Bank’s senior leadership, came together to celebrate the spirit of sacrifice that defines our Armed Forces. The event featured passionate addresses by Mr. Irfan Siddiqui, President & CEO, and Deputy CEO Syed Amir Ali – both of whom spoke about Pakistan’s identity as a peace-loving nation and the Armed Forces’ unwavering role in safeguarding that vision.

A soulful recitation of the national anthem and a moving Dua-e-Shukar added to the emotional weight of the gathering, bringing a deep sense of pride and reflection across the audience.

This memorable event served as a powerful reminder of the values we hold dear – courage, unity, discipline, and love for our homeland.

Meezan Bank proudly salutes our heroes and prays for continued peace, progress, and prosperity for Pakistan.