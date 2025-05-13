Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry has directed the sports officers of the province to accelerate the preparations of Chief Minister Punjab Summer Games. He issued these directions while chairing an important meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry said that the competitions of four games – kabaddi, hockey, volleyball and badminton – will be organized in Chief Minister Punjab Summer Games. “The open category kabaddi competitions will be organized from tehsil to division level”.

Revealing more details, Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry said that the competitions of hockey, volleyball and badminton will be conducted at inter-district and division level. “The male and female players of under-21 age group categories will participate in hockey and badminton competitions”.

Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry informed that before the competitions of Chief Minister Punjab Summer Games, merit-based trials will be conducted at tehsil and district level for the selection of participating teams.