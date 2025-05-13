Pakistan rejects Modi’s ‘baseless and provocative’ claims amid regional peace push

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has firmly rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks, calling them “provocative and baseless,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday. The comments come at a sensitive time when diplomatic efforts for peace in the region are ongoing.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Modi’s claim that Pakistan sought a ceasefire out of desperation is completely false and misleading. The spokesperson clarified that the ceasefire was achieved through the involvement of friendly nations working to de-escalate tensions.

He added that Pakistan remains committed to regional peace and stability, and has consistently supported diplomatic dialogue over military confrontation. “India is now trying to shift blame to Pakistan to hide its own security failures,” the spokesperson said.

Furthermore, the Foreign Office emphasized that such statements from India not only distort facts but also undermine the progress made through international mediation. Pakistan urged New Delhi to avoid political point-scoring during such critical times.

Meanwhile, Islamabad reaffirmed its dedication to peace efforts in South Asia, calling for responsible conduct and truth-based dialogue. Officials said that peace and stability can only be achieved through cooperation and mutual respect, not through blame games.

In conclusion, Pakistan called on India to refrain from issuing inflammatory remarks and instead focus on constructive engagement to resolve longstanding disputes. The statement reflects growing frustration in Islamabad over what it sees as India’s attempts to derail peace efforts.