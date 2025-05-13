England drop livingstone, recall Dawson for West Indies series; Harry Brook named captain

England has announced its 16-member squad for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, dropping Liam Livingstone and recalling Liam Dawson for the T20 format. The series, which begins on May 29, includes three ODIs and three T20 matches on home soil.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made the announcement on Tuesday. Despite being fully fit, Livingstone was left out of both squads, raising eyebrows given his recent performances and active availability. His exclusion comes as a surprise to many fans and analysts alike.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old all-rounder Liam Dawson makes a return to the T20I squad after nearly three years. His inclusion adds experience to the team’s bowling attack and strengthens England’s spin options heading into the series.

This series also marks the beginning of a new chapter in England’s white-ball leadership. Harry Brook has been appointed captain in both formats following Jos Buttler’s decision to step down earlier this year. However, Buttler remains in the squads and may face a scheduling conflict if his IPL team, Gujarat Titans, advances deep into the playoffs.

The ECB has stated it will reassess No Objection Certificates (NOCs) if the IPL extends beyond expected dates. England’s home season kicks off with ODIs on May 29, June 1, and June 3, followed by T20Is on June 6, 8, and 10.

The ODI squad includes: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, and Jamie Smith.

The T20I squad features: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, and Luke Wood.