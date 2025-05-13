Pakistan, IMF to begin budget talks tomorrow: relief for salaried class on the table

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will begin crucial budget talks on Wednesday, May 14, focusing on tax reforms, revenue targets, and economic relief measures. The discussions are scheduled to continue until May 23.

The talks come just days after the IMF approved a \$1 billion loan tranche for Pakistan and agreed to a \$1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) to support climate resilience. These negotiations will play a key role in shaping Pakistan’s federal budget for the next fiscal year.

According to reports, tax-related matters worth Rs400 billion will be a major part of the agenda. Special efforts will be made to convince the IMF to ease the tax burden on the already struggling salaried class, while also seeking relief for large-scale manufacturing and the construction sector.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has hinted at upcoming relief measures for salaried individuals. He previously stated that although the full details would first be shared with the IMF, the government is committed to easing pressure on working citizens.

In addition, Aurangzeb noted that 98% of budget proposals had been collected from both public and private sectors. He also confirmed the government’s commitment to avoiding any changes to the budget after July 1, and announced that a simplified new tax form is in development.

The finance minister added that Pakistan’s economic efforts are being noticed globally, with a delegation set to visit the United States soon. “We are moving toward economic stability,” he said, stressing the importance of exports and energy bill relief for sustainable growth.