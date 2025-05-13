Mr. Sohail Jabbar Malik, Hon’ble Chairman/ Judge, Appellate Tribunal Local Councils Sindh is scheduled to hear appeal pertaining to Municipal Corporations & Local Government as well as for awareness in respect of existence of the Forum (Tribunal) to resolve the grievances relating to Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committees, Town Committees, District Councils and Union Councils etc. (Local Governments) of the Division Hyderabad fixed on 15th May, 2025 at 8:30 A.M. He shall hold the Camp of the Hon’ble Tribunal at the premises of District & Sessions Court, Hyderabad.