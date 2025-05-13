Ahsan proposes new executive cadre to boost mid-career officers

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday proposed creation of a new executive service cadre that would allow mid-career officers to serve in domains aligned with their expertise and interests, improving institutional effectiveness and job satisfaction.

He suggested this while jointly chairing a meeting on civil service reforms along with Minister for Climate Change Musadiq Malik, a news release said.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra, as well as secretaries from the Ministries of Finance, Interior, Foreign Affairs, Communications, Cabinet Division, and other senior officials.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made on previously issued directions concerning civil service reform and to evaluate steps taken so far.

Speaking in the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that Pakistan’s over-reliance on the English language as a marker of competence has marginalized the majority of the population. He noted that no country in the world has achieved development solely because of proficiency in English, yet in Pakistan, this language-based system has held back nearly 90 per cent of its citizens.

He stated that real progress requires valuing knowledge, skills, and professional competence over mere linguistic proficiency, adding equal opportunities must be created for all, regardless of their language background, to unlock the true potential of Pakistan’s human capital.

Musadiq Malik echoed these concerns and pointed out a critical gap within his own ministry.

He observed that the Ministry of Climate Change does not currently have officers with relevant academic or professional backgrounds in environmental sciences.

He questioned how a ministry could function effectively without domain knowledge and stressed the urgent need to prioritize technical expertise in public service roles, underscoring that it was not language but genuine skill and substance that drive results.

Sharing his broader observations, Musadiq Malik remarked that despite serving in five different ministries, he has yet to come across any with a well-defined work plan or measurable outcomes.

He criticized the absence of annual work plans among secretaries, stating that without such frameworks, evaluating inputs and outputs is impossible. He concluded that reforms which do not directly aim to improve performance are inherently meaningless. Both ministers agreed that the discourse on civil service reforms must now move beyond policy discussions and result in actionable strategies to enhance efficiency, promote merit, and ensure institutional performance across government sectors.