PU issues revised schedule for postponed exams

Punjab University on Monday released a revised schedule for all examinations that were previously postponed due to Pakistan-India tension.

According to the university’s official notification, the Associate Degree examinations in Arts, Science, and Commerce – along with Special Category papers initially scheduled for May 9 and May 10 – will now be held on Wednesday, May 14, and Thursday, May 15.

Revised dates for the BBA (Hons) written exams have also been announced. These papers will now take place on Thursday, May 15, and Friday, May 16.

In addition, the practical exams for the BFA programmes in Graphic Design and Textile Design have been rescheduled for Monday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 20.

The university confirmed that the venues and timing for all rescheduled examinations will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile all public and private educational institutions across Punjab reopened on Monday, May 12, following a temporary shutdown triggered by heightened Pakistan-India tensions.

The closures were enforced on May 7 after Indian missile and drone attacks targeted Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), prompting the provincial education department to suspend academic activities as a precaution. Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed the reopening in a statement on Sunday, citing improved security conditions. “The safety of students and staff remains our top priority. With the situation stabilised, schools and colleges will resume as scheduled,” he said.