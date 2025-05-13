Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls for Modi’s resignation after defeat

In a sharp political statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), has demanded that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign following his government’s recent defeat. The JUI-F chief expressed that Modi’s efforts to play the Hindutva card had backfired.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticized Modi for failing to maintain popularity in India, claiming that the Indian PM had become unpopular and that his government’s actions had deepened tensions in the region. He also pointed out that an All Parties Conference (APC) had been called by the government the previous night, but it was postponed the next morning. According to Maulana, the government must call for an APC in these critical times, especially due to the tension India has created in the region.

In his speech, the JUI-F leader emphasized that it was impossible for India to continue with its stance on water disputes, urging the Indian government to compromise. He also highlighted that the situation in the region could not be ignored any longer.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further shared his thoughts on the current political scenario in Pakistan. He stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was divided and lacked unity, which is why forming a coalition with them was not possible. However, he mentioned that collaboration might still be on the cards for some political moves.

Concluding his comments, Maulana called for closer ties with Afghanistan, suggesting that this was the right time for Pakistan to strengthen its relationship with its neighbor.