South Africa and Australia reveal squads for ICC world test championship final at lord’s

Cricket South Africa and Cricket Australia have announced their 15-member squads for the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, which begins on June 11 at Lord’s in London. This marks South Africa’s first-ever appearance in a WTC Final, while Australia looks to defend their title.

South Africa topped the WTC standings with an impressive points percentage of 69.44. Temba Bavuma will lead the team, which includes fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, making a comeback after recovering from a groin injury. He replaces young pacer Kwena Maphaka, while batter Matthew Breetzke has also been left out.

The Proteas’ batting lineup includes Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, and Tristan Stubbs, with Kyle Verreynne taking charge as the wicketkeeper. Their bowling attack features star pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, supported by Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, and Dane Paterson, alongside spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy.

Meanwhile, Australia’s squad sees the return of all-rounder Cameron Green, who has recovered from a back injury. Key pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood also return after missing the 2025 Champions Trophy. Hazlewood recently played in the IPL but missed his last match due to a minor shoulder issue.

The Australian team remains largely unchanged, with familiar names like Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, and Mitchell Starc in the lineup. Brendan Doggett, who shone in the Sheffield Shield final, has been named as the only travelling reserve. Australia aims to become the first team to win two consecutive WTC titles.

With both squads packed with talent and match-winners, the final promises to be an exciting clash between two of the world’s strongest Test sides. Cricket fans around the globe will be watching closely when the action kicks off at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.