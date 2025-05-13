Google unveils first ‘G’ logo redesign in 10 years with bold gradient look

Google has refreshed its iconic “G” logo for the first time in nearly a decade, replacing the solid color blocks with a smooth and modern gradient. The updated design blends Google’s familiar red, yellow, green, and blue tones into a more fluid and dynamic look, giving the logo a fresh visual identity.

The original version of the “G” logo, introduced in 2015, featured clearly separated solid colors, aligning with Google’s then-new Product Sans typeface. Now, the gradient version appears more in tune with the current visual style of Google’s AI-focused products, especially its Gemini branding.

As of now, the new gradient “G” is visible in the latest Google app updates on iOS and on Pixel smartphones. However, the redesign has not yet made its way to all devices. Android phones, excluding Pixel models, and the desktop version of Google are still displaying the older solid-colored logo.

This limited rollout has raised questions about Google’s broader branding plans. It remains unclear whether the company will extend the gradient logo across its full product ecosystem or keep it exclusive to select apps and devices for the time being.

Still, the shift to a more seamless and modern design signals Google’s evolving visual identity as it continues to integrate AI and other advanced technologies across its platforms. The company has not officially commented on the full extent of the redesign plans.

Until Google confirms a wider rollout, users may continue to see both logo styles depending on the device or app they use. This subtle but noticeable update shows how even small design changes can reflect bigger shifts in a brand’s direction.