Punjab achieves 60% of cotton sowing target, crosses 2.1 million acres mark

LAHORE – Cotton cultivation in Punjab has reached 2.116 million acres in the ongoing 2025-26 Kharif season, surpassing last year’s figure of 1.806 million acres, according to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The province aims to cultivate cotton on 3.5 million acres this year, up from a target of 3.221 million acres in 2024. So far, 60% of the new target has already been achieved, showing strong progress early in the season.

To encourage cultivation, the government has provided certified seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. Officials say these efforts are part of a broader strategy to boost cotton output and support the local textile industry.

In North Punjab—covering Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Sahiwal—218,000 acres have been cultivated so far, up from 184,000 acres last year. The region’s revised target for this year is 400,000 acres, compared to 317,000 in the previous season.

South Punjab has also seen strong performance. Districts like Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur have achieved 61% of their sowing goal, with 1.898 million acres already cultivated, a clear jump from last year’s 1.622 million acres.

Nationwide, the cotton cultivation target stands at 2.2 million hectares, with a production goal of 10.18 million bales. The government continues to ensure the timely availability of high-yield seeds and other key inputs to maximize crop output across key regions.