IPL 2025: Majority of overseas players confirm return, Australian stars still in doubt

The IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17, and while most overseas players are ready to return, a few Australians have decided to stay back due to various reasons, including injuries and scheduling conflicts with the World Test Championship (WTC).

Among those confirmed to return are Pat Cummins, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, and explosive Australian opener Travis Head. Both players are expected to participate in the final leg of the league, with the Sunrisers playing their final two matches—against Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Other overseas players, including those from Gujarat Titans like South Africans Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee, will also be available for the remaining league matches. Rabada has remained in India, while Coetzee is expected to return soon. Jos Buttler, the former England captain and one of the top scorers of the season, will rejoin his team in Ahmedabad shortly.

On the other hand, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who was the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) so far, will not return due to an injury. Hazlewood’s absence is a blow to RCB’s chances in the remaining matches. Other RCB overseas players like Liam Livingstone and Lungi Ngidi are expected to return as well.

The return of Mitchell Starc is uncertain, with the pacer reportedly rattled by the logistical challenges and the tense atmosphere following the suspension of the Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals match. Several other Australian players, such as Glenn Maxwell, have already returned to Australia due to injury concerns.

Cricket Australia (CA) has assured its players that they will support their individual decisions regarding returning to India. The decisions of players like Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis, both involved in the WTC final, are still pending.

Most non-Australian overseas players are expected to return from their holidays in Dubai, Singapore, and the Maldives. Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders are hopeful that their overseas recruits will return, while Mumbai Indians remain tight-lipped about their players’ plans for the rest of the season.