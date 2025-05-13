Harshvardhan Rane responds to clash with Mawra Hocane: “I stand by my country with dignity”

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane has addressed his recent conflict with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, defending his decision to speak up after she criticized India’s Operation Sindoor. He stated that while he stands by his nation, he believes dignity does not come from insulting others.

The disagreement arose following Hocane’s strong criticism of India’s military operation in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Her comments led to a public fallout with Rane, her co-star from Sanam Teri Kasam. In an interview with Filmfare, Rane explained that his response was to immediately distance himself from the controversy.

“It wasn’t shocking — this isn’t new,” Rane said. “My immediate response is to step back. I have no interest in attacking her or her country, and I’ve avoided using any harsh words.”

He further shared that his first step was to disassociate himself by respectfully declining to work with Hocane again. Rane had earlier confirmed he would not return for the sequel of Sanam Teri Kasam if Hocane remained part of the cast.

“I would make the same decision in any profession,” he added. “As a cricketer, businessman, or actor — I will never work with someone who calls my country’s actions cowardly.”

When asked about working with Pakistani artists in the future, Rane was clear: “I will always step down from any project involving an actor who disrespects my country’s dignity. That’s a non-negotiable line for me.”

This public spat follows growing tensions between artists from both countries amid political unrest. Rane concluded by saying his response was guided by self-respect and patriotism, not personal attacks.