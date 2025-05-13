PCB shakes up domestic cricket: Mentorship roles for ex-players to end

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to dissolve its five-member mentorship panel, marking a significant shake-up in its domestic cricket framework, sources confirmed on Tuesday. The decision, spearheaded by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, will result in the board parting ways with renowned former cricketers, including Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shoaib Malik.

These cricketers were appointed last year as mentors for domestic teams and the Champions Cup under a three-year contract. However, with Shoaib Malik already stepping down voluntarily two weeks ago, the other four mentors are expected to receive official notice of their termination in the coming days.

Although the PCB has not issued an official statement, the decision has already been approved at the highest levels within the board. The rationale behind the move remains unclear, with no explanation offered so far. The mentors, who were each receiving a monthly salary of Rs 5 million, had been tasked with guiding various domestic teams as part of a performance-driven revamp announced in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed have not been considered for any alternative roles within the PCB as part of this restructuring. This decision comes in the wake of other major developments at the board, including the recent appointments of Mike Hesson as the new head coach and Aqib Javed as Director of the High-Performance Centre.

The PCB’s ongoing restructuring efforts reflect its desire to realign its strategies, particularly in preparation for a busy calendar that includes ICC events and other international commitments.