PSL 10 set to resume on may 17; remaining matches likely at single venue

KARACHI – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is set to resume on May 17, with the remaining eight matches likely to be held at a single venue, sources told Geo News on Monday. The league’s administration is currently finalizing discussions with franchises, especially regarding the availability of foreign players. Franchises are open to replacements if some international players are unable to return due to scheduling or travel concerns.

Officials are considering hosting all matches at one location to streamline logistics and ensure tighter security. A formal announcement about the confirmed schedule is expected soon after stakeholders reach a consensus.

PSL 10 was suspended earlier due to rising regional tensions, with only eight matches left to play. Quetta Gladiators top the points table with six wins from nine games and have already secured a playoff spot.

Karachi Kings currently sit in second place with 10 points from eight matches, followed by Islamabad United, also on 10 points from nine games. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi remain in contention, while Multan Sultans have been eliminated.

The remaining fixtures include key clashes such as Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, followed by the playoffs and the grand finale, expected to be held on May 25.