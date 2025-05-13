David Warner confirms return for remaining PSL 10 matches amid league resumption

KARACHI – In a major boost for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, Karachi Kings captain David Warner has confirmed his participation in the remaining matches of the tournament, set to resume on May 17.

According to reports from Australian media, Warner expressed confidence in the league’s revival following recent tensions and is now preparing to return to Pakistan. Fellow Australian cricketer Ben McDermott is also expected to rejoin the tournament soon.

The PSL was briefly suspended due to escalating India-Pakistan tensions and a security incident near Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The uncertainty had prompted several foreign players to leave the country, raising doubts about the tournament’s completion.

Initially, the PCB considered relocating the remaining matches to the UAE due to safety concerns. However, after a ceasefire agreement and clear instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the board decided to finish the league in Pakistan.

On Tuesday, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the updated PSL 10 schedule via X (formerly Twitter), stating the league will resume on May 17 and conclude with the final on May 25. Eight matches remain, and franchises have been assured of tightened security measures.

Despite struggling with the bat this season, Warner remains a key figure for Karachi Kings. In eight matches, he has scored 164 runs at an average of 20.50, though his strike rate stands at an impressive 150.45. The Kings currently sit second on the points table with 10 points from eight games.