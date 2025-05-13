Dubai’s digital transformation earns it a top 5 spot in 2025 smart city rankings

Dubai has risen to fourth place globally in the IMD Smart City Index 2025, reflecting its rapid progress in digital innovation, urban planning, and smart governance. The latest ranking underscores the city’s growing reputation as a leader in using technology to enhance quality of life.

The IMD Smart City Index, produced by the IMD World Competitiveness Center in partnership with the Singapore University of Technology and Design, evaluates 142 cities based on residents’ perceptions of how digital solutions improve access to public services and overall urban living. The index looks at five core pillars: health and safety, mobility, governance, activities, and economic opportunity, using survey responses from thousands of city dwellers.

According to the report, Dubai residents expressed high satisfaction with a wide range of services. A majority reported strong internet performance and praised the efficiency of online ID services and healthcare appointment systems. Many also noted improved access to public parks and recreational spaces. These responses helped the city climb above several major European hubs, including Zurich, Oslo, and Geneva.

Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the city’s performance in mobility indicators was particularly strong. He credited initiatives like smart parking, vehicle-sharing services, and real-time public transport data as key contributors to the ranking. Dubai Police Chief Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri highlighted the integration of AI in law enforcement and public safety, which he described as critical to maintaining the city’s high standards of digital security.

This recognition aligns with Dubai’s long-term vision under the Dubai Digital Strategy and AI Strategy 2030, both of which aim to transform the city into a fully digitised, autonomous urban environment. Officials from Digital Dubai and other key agencies said the city’s progress reflects years of investment in people-first policies, cross-sector collaboration, and an agile approach to urban transformation.